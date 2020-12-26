PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4912 4781 62 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 880712 869920 7092------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16,678 16,454 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 215910 211483 1035------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 250450 243985 1379------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 19423 18754 315 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 272426 254024 3249------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3342 3331 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 622094 604746 10437------------------------------------------------------------Goa 50595 48913 731 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 240995 226208 4275 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 260545 253145 2865 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 54281 49040 901 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 119877 114722 1867------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 113954 111351 1016------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 915345 889881 12051 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 735611 668733 2951 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9341 8969 126 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 237406 223532 3545 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1916236 1807824 49189------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 27976 26331 344 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13,369 12,940 135------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4178 4036 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11897 11415 68 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 328201 323749 1857------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37947 36962 630------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 165126 155409 5281 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 304517 290365 2664 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5684 5142 125 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 813161 792063 12059 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 284391 276244 1529 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33,226 32,649 382 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 89218 81154 1476 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 581080 556912 8293 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 546008 522331 9569------------------------------------------------------------Total 10186112 9757498 147564------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 37425 42631 492 ------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Chhattisgarh and Ladakh as they have not yet released the health bulletins

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases in India at 1,01,69,118 and the death toll at 1,47,343. The ministry said 97,40,108 people have so far recovered from the infection. PTI TEAM SRY