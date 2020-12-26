Left Menu
Two more UK returnees test COVID-19 positive in Telangana

Two more persons who returned to Telangana from the United Kingdom tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to check whether it is a new strain detected in the UK, a health official said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-12-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 23:28 IST
Two more persons who returned to Telangana from the United Kingdom tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to check whether it is a new strain detected in the UK, a health official said. With this, the total number of UK returnees who have tested positive for the disease in the state has risen to 18, he said. According to state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao, the Telangana government is following a policy of 'tracing, testing and treating' to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the wake of a mutated variant of coronavirus detected in the UK. He said 1,216 people have arrived in Telangana from the UK since December 9 and 92 of them belong to other states.

Rao said 937 out of the 1,216 people have been identified and tested for the infectious disease and that two persons were found positive on Saturday. They have been admitted to special wards in different hospitals, he said in a release.

As many as 79 people who are close contacts of the 18 people have been put in quarantine and their health condition is being monitored closely. The samples of those who tested positive have been sent to the Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here for genome sequencing.

The official appealed to people with a travel history to the UK to report to the health department so that tests can be conducted at their home. He asserted that the state government was taking concrete measures to tackle the virus and asked people not to panic but take necessary precautions.

