Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Tripura

The Tripura government has identified two persons who have returned from the UK in a fortnight, of whom one has tested positive for COVID-19, the state nodal officer for coronavirus, Dr Deep Debbarma, told reporters here.He said the mans samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology NIV in Pune to check for the mutated strain of the coronavirus.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 26-12-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 23:37 IST
UK returnee tests positive for COVID-19 in Tripura
The Tripura government has identified two persons who have returned from the UK in a fortnight, of whom one has tested positive for COVID-19, the state nodal officer for coronavirus, Dr Deep Debbarma, told reporters here. Image Credit: ANI

A man who has recently returned from the United Kingdom has tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, but it is yet to be ascertained whether he has been infected by the mutant coronavirus strain, a senior official said on Saturday. The Tripura government has identified two persons who have returned from the UK in a fortnight, of whom one has tested positive for COVID-19, the state nodal officer for coronavirus, Dr Deep Debbarma, told reporters here.

He said the man's samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune to check for the mutated strain of the coronavirus. ''The infected person and his family members have been put under home isolation. He had returned home around 14 days ago and is asymptomatic,'' Debbarma said.

The fresh case has taken the northeastern state's COVID-19 tally to 33,226, a health official said. One more patient succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 382, he added.

Tripura now has 172 active COVID-19 cases, while 32,649 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, the official said. Sixty-three more people have been cured of the disease, he said.

The state has so far conducted 5,72,920 COVID-19 tests, including 2,17,366 RT-PCR and 3,55,554 rapid antigen tests..

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

(Update: Officially confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 11 series likely to ship without in-box charger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Nantes appoint former France coach Domenech as new boss

Nantes have appointed former France national team coach Raymond Domenech as their new manager until the end of the season, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday. Domenech last managed France during the 2010 World Cup, where they crashed out in ...

Argentina church asks lawmakers to search their hearts ahead of abortion vote

The Church of Argentina on Saturday called on the countrys lawmakers to vote their conscience this coming week, when the Senate will take up a bill to legalize abortion that has divided a nation with long-held Roman Catholic roots. During a...

SDMC opens its first 'toy bank' in Najafgarh zone

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday opened a first-of-its-kind toy bank in Najafgarh zone for children who cant afford them, officials said on Saturday. South Delhi mayor Anamika said the khilona bank has been opened keeping i...

Nepalese woman gang-raped in Haryana

A Nepalese woman was allegedly raped by five men in front of her husband in a village here, police said on Saturday. According to police, the accused entered the victims rented house Thursday night. They beat up the womans husband, a farm l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020