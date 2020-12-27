UK says regulator must be given time to carry out Oxford COVID-19 vaccine review

Britain's Department of Health said on Sunday that medicines regulator MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency) must be given time to carry out its review of the data of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

"We must now give the MHRA the time to carry out its important work and we must wait for its advice", a Health Department spokeswoman said, commenting on a Sunday Telegraph report https://bit.ly/37RNBIC that Britain will roll out the vaccine from Jan. 4.