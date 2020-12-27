Thailand confirms 103 new coronavirus infections

Thailand confirms 103 new coronavirus infectionsReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 27-12-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 09:51 IST
Thailand on Sunday confirmed 103 new infections of the coronavirus, including 94 domestic transmissions, the government said in a statement.
The new cases also include eight found in state quarantine and one infection in a person coming from abroad who did not enter quarantine, the statement said without elaborating.
Thailand has reported a total of 6,123 cases and 60 deaths.