COVID-19: Nashik sees 207 cases, 5 deaths; 246 recover

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik roseby 207 on Sunday to reach 1,09,119, while the death tollincreased by five to touch 1,950, an official said

So far, 1,04,817 people have been discharged postrecovery, including 246 on Sunday, he added

With 678 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, thetotal number of the tests conducted in Nashik district went upto 4,23,153.