Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 254 - ministry

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rose by 254 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday, bringing total deaths to 19,878.

The number of new cases fell for a third consecutive day to 14,205, bringing total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,147,578.

Ankara has imposed full weekend lockdowns and weekday curfews to curb infections. Turks will also be on lockdown from 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 5 a.m. on Jan. 4 as part of the measures.

