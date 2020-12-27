Coronavirus situation under control in Rajasthan due to state govt's excellent management: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that coronavirus situation in the state is under control due to the excellent management of the state government. He said that mortality rate due to the virus is steadily decreasing and recovery rate is increasing. The case doubling time, which was 58 days in November is now 214 days, he added. ''These are all pleasant signs, but we will have to work with the same promptness,'' Gehlot said in a statement. He said that now there is a need to speed up the preparation of vaccination. For this, he instructed to give intensive training to medical and other related personnel from the state level to the block level. Gehlot was reviewing the status of coronavirus through video conference on Sunday.

He said that along with transportation of vaccines, special emphasis should be given to training and motivating people. He also issued directions to develop all facilities at centres for vaccines. He also directed to analyse the experience of vaccination in various countries and said that their impact in the circumstances of the state should also be assessed.

Principal of SMS Medical College, Sudhir Bhandari, said that 15 role model vaccination centres are being developed in SMS and its associated hospitals. Accordingly, vaccination centres can also be established in other hospitals of the state. Medical Specialist Virendra Singh said that the disease was expected to increase as the winter progressed, but the continued decrease in the number of cases also indicates that people might be close to herd immunity.