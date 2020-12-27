Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus situation under control in Rajasthan due to state govt's excellent management: Gehlot

Gehlot was reviewing the status of coronavirus through video conference on Sunday.He said that along with transportation of vaccines, special emphasis should be given to training and motivating people. Medical Specialist Virendra Singh said that the disease was expected to increase as the winter progressed, but the continued decrease in the number of cases also indicates that people might be close to herd immunity.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-12-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 21:59 IST
Coronavirus situation under control in Rajasthan due to state govt's excellent management: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that coronavirus situation in the state is under control due to the excellent management of the state government. He said that mortality rate due to the virus is steadily decreasing and recovery rate is increasing. The case doubling time, which was 58 days in November is now 214 days, he added. ''These are all pleasant signs, but we will have to work with the same promptness,'' Gehlot said in a statement. He said that now there is a need to speed up the preparation of vaccination. For this, he instructed to give intensive training to medical and other related personnel from the state level to the block level. Gehlot was reviewing the status of coronavirus through video conference on Sunday.

He said that along with transportation of vaccines, special emphasis should be given to training and motivating people. He also issued directions to develop all facilities at centres for vaccines. He also directed to analyse the experience of vaccination in various countries and said that their impact in the circumstances of the state should also be assessed.

Principal of SMS Medical College, Sudhir Bhandari, said that 15 role model vaccination centres are being developed in SMS and its associated hospitals. Accordingly, vaccination centres can also be established in other hospitals of the state. Medical Specialist Virendra Singh said that the disease was expected to increase as the winter progressed, but the continued decrease in the number of cases also indicates that people might be close to herd immunity.

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 298 coronavirus deaths on Sunday - health ministry

Italy reported 298 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday up from 261 the day before, the health ministry said. The daily tally of new infections was 8,913 down from 10,407 the day before, taking the total number of cases since Italys epidemi...

Man charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3

A man has been charged in the deaths of three people and the wounding of three more in a shooting at an Illinois bowling alley, authorities said on unday. Winnebago County States Attorney J. Hanley said Duke Webb, 37, of Florida, has been c...

Snowfall at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine; rains lash Jammu

The famous cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop the Trikuta Hills in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district witnessed its first snowfall this season on Sunday, officials said. There was no disruption in movement of devotees, they said. Many hig...

1 killed as truck hits trailer truck from behind in UP's Fatehpur

A truck cleaner was killed here on Sunday when his truck hit a trailer truck from behind, police said. Three persons also got injured in the incident, they added.Sub-Inspector Rajiv Kamal Pandey said the accident occurred in the morning nea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020