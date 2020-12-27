Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cold chain doubts delay COVID-19 vaccinations in some German cities

Germany's coronavirus vaccination campaign faced delays in several cities on Sunday after temperature trackers showed that about 1,000 of the shots made by BioNTech and Pfizer may not have been kept cold enough during transit.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-12-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 22:18 IST
Cold chain doubts delay COVID-19 vaccinations in some German cities
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Germany's coronavirus vaccination campaign faced delays in several cities on Sunday after temperature trackers showed that about 1,000 of the shots made by BioNTech and Pfizer may not have been kept cold enough during transit. "When reading the temperature loggers that were enclosed in the cool boxes, doubts arose about the compliance with the cold chain requirements," the district of Lichtenfels in the north of Germany's largest state Bavaria said in a statement.

Medical staff found that the temperature in one vaccine transport cool box had risen to 15 degrees Celsius, a spokesman for Lichtenfels said, above the maximum of 8C stipulated by the manufacturers. BioNTech said it had responded to queries from the districts on whether the shots could still be used but declined to specify what it had told them. Pfizer referred Reuters to its German partner for comment.

The vaccine, which uses new so-called mRNA technology, must be stored at ultra-low temperatures of about -70 degrees Celsius (-112°F) before being shipped to distribution centres in specially designed cool boxes filled with dry ice. Once out of ultra-low temperature storage, the vaccine must be kept at 2C to 8C to remain effective for up to five days. The cool boxes designed by Pfizer are fitted with GPS trackers so the companies can deal with potential storage issues en route.

The spokesman for Lichtenfels said 1,000 shots had been affected by the temperature issue and that the city and the districts of Coburg, Kronach, Kulmbach, Hof, Bayreuth and Wunsiedel in northern Bavaria were waiting to hear from BioNTech about whether the vaccine could still be used. "Vaccination against the coronavirus is not about who vaccinates the fastest or who does the most doses. Safety and conscientious work for the benefit of the population has the highest priority," said Oliver Baer, district administrator in Hof.

The European Union launched a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday with pensioners and medics lining up to get the first shots to see off a pandemic that has crippled economies and claimed more than 1.7 million lives worldwide. The delays in Germany highlight the challenge in rolling out the vaccine while regulators review for approval other shots, including those made by Moderna and AstraZeneca, which are easier to transport and store.

The roll-out of the Pfizer vaccine in the United States has been slow putting the government's target of 20 million vaccinations this month in doubt, as hospitals have navigated preparing the previously frozen shots for use, finding staff to run clinics and ensuring proper social distancing. In Germany, similar temperature issues also delayed the start of the vaccination campaign in the southern Bavarian districts of Augsburg and Dillingen, where staff eventually got clearance from BioNTech to use the shots.

Germany's vaccination campaign officially kicked off on Sunday with residents of elderly care homes being inoculated. The federal government is planning to distribute more than 1.3 million doses to local health authorities by the end of this year and about 700,000 per week from January.

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No new COVID-19 case reported in Nagaland for first time since outbreak

Nagaland did not register any fresh COVID-19 case on Sunday for the first time since the state reported its first coronavirus cases on May 25, a health official said. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state improved to...

Some builders getting windfall gains amid pandemic: Fadnavis

Senior Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday alleged some builders were getting windfall gains at the cost of the exchequer due to the state governments policies to mitigate the economic downturn from the coronavirus-induced lo...

South Africa's total COVID-19 cases cross 1 million mark amid second wave

South Africas total coronavirus infections since the first case in March crossed a million on Sunday, its Health Ministry said.The grim milestone comes just nine days after the country, the worst hit in the continent, reported 900,000 cases...

Body of man found in bushes days after he jumped into river

The body of a 42-year-old man, who had jumped into a river in an inebriated state a few days ago, has been found trapped in bushes, police said on Sunday. The man, Hari Singh Rajput, and his three friends were consuming alcohol near the riv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020