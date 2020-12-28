Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 28

- Boris Johnson has admitted that the Brexit trade deal failed to meet his ambitions on financial services, as Brussels signalled that the City of London must wait until after January 1 to learn what market access it will have in future. - Stormy weather and tough COVID-19 restrictions have taken a heavy toll on Boxing Day sales at a normally busy time for the UK high street as customers stuck at home turned to online shopping.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK and Turkey to sign free trade deal this week https://on.ft.com/2WM2JRB - Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to be approved by UK within days https://on.ft.com/3aLgNTv

- Boris Johnson admits Brexit deal is limited for financial services https://on.ft.com/3puTsK6 - COVID-19 and Storm Bella rip into UK Boxing Day sales https://on.ft.com/3pkA16y

Overview - The UK and Turkey are set to sign a free trade deal on Tuesday, the first since Boris Johnson secured a new trade agreement with the EU.

- The UK will approve the Oxford university/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in the coming days, with the number of people being vaccinated expected to increase significantly from the first week of January. - Boris Johnson has admitted that the Brexit trade deal failed to meet his ambitions on financial services, as Brussels signalled that the City of London must wait until after January 1 to learn what market access it will have in future.

- Stormy weather and tough COVID-19 restrictions have taken a heavy toll on Boxing Day sales at a normally busy time for the UK high street as customers stuck at home turned to online shopping. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

