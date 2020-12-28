Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mainland China reports 21 new COVID cases vs 22 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 27, down from 22 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 28-12-2020 05:56 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 05:56 IST
Mainland China reports 21 new COVID cases vs 22 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 27, down from 22 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 15 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

Six local transmission were all in Liaoning province. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 20 from 15 cases a day earlier.

Separately, Beijing has tightened COVID-19 curbs over concerns that China's mass travel during the holiday period could cause a spike in cases in the capital, as it had reported locally transmitted cases for a fourth straight day on Sunday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 86,976, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares edge up on news Trump signs aid bill

Global shares ticked up on Monday as a source said U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a 2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package he had until now refused to sign. U.S. SP futures last traded up 0.4.The futures had earlier rev...

Trump signs COVID relief, government-funding measure

President Donald Trump has signed a USD 900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals. It also averts a government shutdown.Trump announced the signing in a statement on Sunday night. T...

Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill, averting government shutdown

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed into law a 2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, officials said, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a partial federal government shutdown. Trump, who ...

Tennis-Federer out of Australian Open: agent

Six-times champion Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Australian Open as he continues to work his way back to fitness from two knee operations earlier this year, his agent said.The 39-year-old Swiss last played a competitive match at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020