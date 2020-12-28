Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico elderly could get coronavirus vaccines in January

Mexico expects to wrap up its first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers by early January, before moving to inoculate elderly people in the month's second half, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday. The second day of vaccinations for medical staff saw the health ministry record 6,217 new confirmed infections and 400 more deaths, taking Mexico's tally to 1,383,434 cases and 122,426 deaths.

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 09:07 IST
Mexico elderly could get coronavirus vaccines in January

Mexico expects to wrap up its first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers by early January, before moving to inoculate elderly people in the month's second half, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday.

The second day of vaccinations for medical staff saw the health ministry record 6,217 new confirmed infections and 400 more deaths, taking Mexico's tally to 1,383,434 cases and 122,426 deaths. "Finishing with health personnel...by the second two weeks of January, we start with the elderly," Lopez Obrador said in a video posted on Twitter, adding that the vaccine would be taken to any who were housebound.

Mexico has received two shipments of vaccine from Pfizer, and Lopez Obrador said the drugmaker would provide enough vaccines for about 700,000 to 750,000 people by March. The president added that he expected vaccines from China's CanSino Biologics, with which Mexico has a pact to buy 35 million doses, to begin arriving in January.

CanSino's vaccine, which was set to have been submitted last week for review by Mexico's health regulator, is administered in a single dose, compared to Pfizer's, which is delivered in two doses several weeks apart.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

ATT Inc, which suffered widespread outages in Tennessee and other U.S. states after a bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning and damaged over 40 businesses, said it was aiming to restore all its wireless service by the end of Su...

PM Modi, other top BJP leaders pay tributes to Jaitley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to his former cabinet colleague and late BJP leader Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary, and said his warm personality, intellect, legal acumen and wit are missed by all those he closel...

With 20,021 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,02,07,871

India has reported 20,021 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,02,07,871, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW As many as 21,131 recoveries a...

Being a director completes me, says Seema Pahwa

Close to four decades later Seema Pahwa is still the simple, introvert Badki from the classic TV show Hum Log for many, but the actor is days away from releasing her directorial debut feature, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, which she says made her fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020