Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccine before approval in Philippines; wider shutdown powers in Sweden and more

Devdiscourse brings you the top health news stories of the day from all across the world.

Sweden government to get wider shutdown powers under proposed pandemic law

The Swedish government will have the power to close shopping centers and public transport from Jan. 10 and fine people who break the rules, under a new law proposed on Monday to help halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Up to now, Sweden has relied mainly on voluntary social distancing measures, setting it apart from most other countries in Europe where enforced lockdowns have been used to fight the COVID-19 virus.

Indonesia bans international visitors for 2 weeks over new virus strain

International visitors will be barred from entering Indonesia for a two-week period in a bid to stem the spread of a new potentially more contagious strain of the coronavirus, its foreign minister Retno Marsudi said on Monday. The new regulation, effective Jan. 1, comes days after Indonesia banned travelers from Britain and tightened rules for those arriving from Europe and Australia to limit the spread of the new strain.

Philippines troops, ministers get COVID-19 vaccine before approval

Some Philippine soldiers and cabinet ministers have already received COVID-19 vaccine injections, officials said on Monday, despite an absence of regulatory approval that the country's health ministry said was vital to ensure safety. Interior minister, Eduardo Ano, said some cabinet members have already received COVID-19 vaccines and army chief, Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana, said some troops had been vaccinated but the number was not large. Neither said what brand of the vaccine was administered.

Pfizer delayed delivery of new batch of vaccine to Spain by one day, minister says

Pfizer has postponed the delivery of a new batch of the coronavirus vaccine to Spain by one day to Tuesday due to a logistics hurdle, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Monday. Spain started vaccinating people on Sunday and expects around 70% of the country's population to be immunized by the end of the summer.

Mexico elderly could get coronavirus vaccines in January

Mexico expects to wrap up its first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers by early January, before moving to inoculate elderly people in the month's second half, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday. The second day of vaccinations for medical staff saw the health ministry record 6,217 new confirmed infections and 400 more deaths, taking Mexico's tally to 1,383,434 cases and 122,426 deaths.

S.Korea to accelerate virus vaccine efforts as first U.K. variant detected

South Korean officials are vowing to speed up efforts to launch a public coronavirus vaccination program as the country on Monday announced it had detected its first cases of the virus variant linked to the rapid rise in infections in Britain. The new variant, thought to be more transmissible than others currently circulating, was found in three people who had entered South Korea from London on Dec. 22, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday.

Britain to restrict promotion of unhealthy food from April 2022

Britain will ban "buy one get one free" promotions for food high in fat, sugar or salt and free refills of sugary soft drinks in restaurants from April 2022, the government said on Monday, its latest step in its plan to tackle obesity and improve public health. The government says obesity is one of Britain's biggest long-term public health problems with almost two-thirds of adults in England overweight and one in three children leaving primary school overweight or obese.

Beijing tightens COVID-19 curbs as cases detected across capital

Beijing has tightened COVID-19 curbs over concerns that China's mass travel during the holiday period could cause cases to spike in the capital, as it reported locally transmitted cases for a fourth straight day on Sunday. A meeting led by the capital's Communist party boss, Cai Qi, urged all districts in Beijing to enter an "emergency" mode, sealing off residential compounds and villages where infections are found.