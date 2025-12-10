The United States has openly criticized China for targeting Japanese military aircraft with radars during recent training exercises, marking a notable escalation in the enduring tensions between the two Asian countries.

This incident unfolds amidst Japan's contentious remarks about support for Taiwan, pushing U.S.-Japan ties into the spotlight. Chinese officials, conversely, argue their actions align with global standards.

As tensions run high, Japan scrambled jets responding to joint Russian-Chinese air patrols, while reiterating its territorial assertions in disputed areas, further complicating East Asian geopolitical dynamics.

