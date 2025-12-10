U.S. Criticizes Chinese Radar Targeting: New Strain in Japan-China Relations
The U.S. has criticized China for aiming radars at Japanese aircraft during exercises. The incident has escalated tensions between China and Japan, following Japan's remarks on Taiwan. The U.S. underscores its alliance with Japan amidst increasing regional uncertainties. China maintains its activities abide by international law.
The United States has openly criticized China for targeting Japanese military aircraft with radars during recent training exercises, marking a notable escalation in the enduring tensions between the two Asian countries.
This incident unfolds amidst Japan's contentious remarks about support for Taiwan, pushing U.S.-Japan ties into the spotlight. Chinese officials, conversely, argue their actions align with global standards.
As tensions run high, Japan scrambled jets responding to joint Russian-Chinese air patrols, while reiterating its territorial assertions in disputed areas, further complicating East Asian geopolitical dynamics.
