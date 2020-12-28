Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid new virus strain scare, TN CM appeals public to compulsorily wear face masks

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the blood samples of 13 UK returnees who had tested positive for coronavirus upon their return to the state have been sent for analysis to a Pune lab and that treatment can be initiated accordingly only if they test positive for the new strain.Medical experts say the mutated coronavirus infection also spreads by not wearing a mask, he said at a review meeting with district collectors and officials on the pandemic situation.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-12-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 18:06 IST
Amid new virus strain scare, TN CM appeals public to compulsorily wear face masks
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Amid fears following the detection of a new, more virulent variant of COVID-19 in the UK, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday insisted on the use of face masks, saying it has turned out to be an effective preventive mechanism against the contagion. Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the blood samples of 13 UK returnees who had tested positive for coronavirus upon their return to the state have been sent for analysis to a Pune lab and that treatment can be initiated accordingly only if they test positive for the new strain.

''Medical experts say the mutated coronavirus infection also spreads by not wearing a mask,'' he said at a review meeting with district collectors and officials on the pandemic situation. The only way to prevent the spread of the virus now is for the people to compulsorily wear face masks, he said.

Expressing concern that some still took the pandemic lightly and refrained from wearing face masks, as the incidence of the disease is declining, the chief minister urged the public to strictly adhere to the government guidelines on precautions. Due to the precautionary measures taken by the government, the coronavirus infection has been ''very, very low in several districts, with the exception of a few,'' he said.

''I have toured all over Tamil Nadu and held consultative meetings with the district heads and advised them to take more focused measures. Due to gradual relaxation of lockdown regulations, many places can be seen returning to normalcy,'' he said. He urged officials to remain extra vigilant during the New Year and Pongal festivities.

So far, his government has spent Rs 7,544 crore on containing the infection, treatment and relief measures.Apart from providing potable drinking water, the affected areas are regularly disinfected and maintained clean. ''Mobile units are being engaged to collect blood samples, give proper treatment and prevent the spread of the disease,'' Palaniswami added.

The infection rate currently stood at 5.84 percent while the fatality rate was at 1.48 percent, he said. PTI JSP SA BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After Trump backs down on stimulus bill, Democrats aim for higher relief checks

Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Monday will try to push through expanded 2,000 pandemic relief payments for Americans after President Donald Trump backed down from a fight with lawmakers that could have shut down the federal government. I...

Rajasthan health minister hospitalised after having abdominal discomfort

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma was admitted to a government hospital here on Monday due to abdominal discomfortHe was diagnosed with an infection in his intestines after undergoing some tests like sonography and CT scan at Sawai Man...

COVID vaccination mock drill in four states; Administration tests delivery mechanism for any lacunae

As the country eagerly awaits a likely coronavirus vaccination drive in January, at least 125 intended beneficiaries each in four states who had registered on the Co-WIN App were on Tuesday sent SMSes informing them about the time and place...

Russian central bank chief flags equality problem, pledges action

The Russian central bank will launch a programme to help female employees balance their careers with family life after complaints from some female staff that they are promoted less often than men, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020