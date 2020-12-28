NMPB, AYUSH Ministry envisage necessity of connectivity in Medicinal Plants

National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), Ministry of AYUSH envisage the necessity of connectivity between stakeholders in the supply chain and value chain of Medicinal Plants.

NMPB Consortia will address/deliberate (not limited to) on Quality Planting Material, Research & Development, Cultivation, Trade of medicinal plants/market linkage etc.

To establish the linkage between the farmers and manufacturers, a 'Seed to Shelf' approach is being introduced, wherein, aspects related to Quality Planting Materials (QPM), Good Agriculture Practices (GAP's), Good Post Harvest Practices (GPHP's) would be addressed.

In the first phase, NMPB consortia are proposed for medicinal plant species - Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), Pippali (Piper longum), Aonla (Phyllanthus Emblica), Guggulu (Commiphora wightii), Satavari (Asparagus racemosus).

Registration link for NMPB Consortia is available on the website of NMPB wherein, eligible organizations viz, Farmers/ FPOs/ FPCs/QPM centres/ Seed banks/ Nurseries/ SHGs/ NGOs/ Traders/manufactures/Exporters/Pharma/Research institutes / Agriculture Universities can register to be part of consortia.

(With Inputs from PIB)