Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon secures COVID-19 vaccines for 20% of its citizens - health minister

Lebanon has secured about 2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, which will cover 20% of the country's nationals, the health minister said on Monday.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:03 IST
Lebanon secures COVID-19 vaccines for 20% of its citizens - health minister

Lebanon has secured about 2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, which will cover 20% of the country's nationals, the health minister said on Monday. Hamad Hassan told Reuters two weeks ago the country was about to sign a deal for supplies and that the first batch would arrive eight weeks later.

"We have reserved about 2 million doses of the vaccine and that will be enough for 20% of Lebanese living in the country," he said at the presidential palace on Monday. Lebanon's hospitals are under pressure as infections surge. Doctors warn ICU beds are filling up fast.

The medical system has also been battered by the country's financial crisis, which caused supply shortages, and August's port explosion, which damaged major Beirut hospitals. The COVID-19 outbreak has killed nearly 1,400 people in Lebanon, which has an estimated population of 6 million including more than 1 million Syrian refugees.

Lebanon had also detected its first case of a new more transmissible variant of the coronavirus on a flight arriving from London, Hassan said last week.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iggy Azalea to give ex Playboi Carti another chance for their son

Australia-born rapper and songwriter Amethyst Amelia Kelly, professionally known by her stage name Iggy Azalea, has said that she is giving her ex Playboi Carti another chance to do things right with their baby son Onyx. The 30-year-old rap...

Russia expels Bulgarian diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Russias Foreign Ministry on Monday expelled a Bulgarian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move after the expulsion of a Russian diplomat by Sofia.The ministry said in a statement it had summoned Bulgarias ambassador to inform him that Lieutenant Co...

Deocha Pachami coal block will generate 1 lakh jobs: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that at least one lakh jobs will be created once the Deocha Pachami coal block in Birbhum district operationalises. Banerjee, speaking at an administrative review meeting here, expre...

Russian central bank chief flags equality problem, pledges action

The Russian central bank will launch a programme to help female employees balance their careers with family life after complaints from some female staff that they are promoted less often than men, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020