Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU's Borrell accuses Russia of spreading COVID-19 disinformation to sell its vaccine

"Western vaccine developers are openly mocked on multi-lingual Russian state-controlled media, which has in some cases led to absurd claims that vaccines will turn people into monkeys," Josep Borrell said in a blog post. "Such narratives are apparently directed at countries where Russia wants to sell its own vaccine, Sputnik V," Borrell added, noting that these moves threatened public health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:52 IST
EU's Borrell accuses Russia of spreading COVID-19 disinformation to sell its vaccine

The European Union's top diplomat said on Monday that Russian public media had spread false information on European and American COVID-19 vaccines in countries where it wants to sell its own shot against the coronavirus. "Western vaccine developers are openly mocked on multi-lingual Russian state-controlled media, which has in some cases led to absurd claims that vaccines will turn people into monkeys," Josep Borrell said in a blog post.

"Such narratives are apparently directed at countries where Russia wants to sell its own vaccine, Sputnik V," Borrell added, noting that these moves threatened public health amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He gave no specific examples. Moscow has repeatedly denied these accusations, and alleges that Sputnik V is being targeted by a foreign-backed disinformation campaign.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Borrell's statement. The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Roskomnadzor, the Russian media and communications watchdog, also did not respond immediately. When drugmaker AstraZeneca, which worked with Oxford University on its vaccine, paused a clinical trial in September due to the then unexplained illness of a volunteer, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Sputnik V was more reliable because it was based on an adenovirus found in humans, whereas the British candidate was a "monkey vaccine".

Trials of the vaccine, which uses a bioengineered version of a harmless common cold virus found in chimpanzees to instruct human cells to make antigens, were resumed in Britain within days after getting the green light from safety watchdogs. Russia last week dispatched its first batch of coronavirus vaccine to Argentina as part of a 10-million-dose deal. It has signed supply deals with a number of other Latin American and Asian countries. The Russian shot costs less than $20 per person for the necessary two doses.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers agree to govt proposal for talks on Dec 30, but want discussion on repealing the laws

Protesting farmer unions Monday agreed in-principle to a government proposal for holding the next round of talks on the new agricultural laws on December 30, but insisted the agenda of the meeting should include discussing modalities for re...

Park Hotels Group launches mid-segment brand Zone Connect

The Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Group, which runs The Park branded five-star hotels, is going aggressive on small towns with a souped down version of its four-star offering Zone and has signed up three properties for the same, a top compa...

Maha: Man held for raping woman he met on online dating app

A man was arrested for allegedlyraping and assaulting a woman he met on a popular onlinedating app, police in Pune said on MondayAs per the victims complaint, the two met at arestaurant on December 27 where he forced her to consumealcohol, ...

'Cyber Yodha' to train people to fight cyber crime launched

In a first in Telangana, Cyber Yoddha, a program aimed at creating awareness and empowering citizens by training them to fight cybercrimes, was launched by the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here on Monday. It was launched in collaborati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020