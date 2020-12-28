Left Menu
Development News Edition

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

The U.S. has authorized emergency use of two vaccines, one made by Pfizer and BioNTech and the other by Moderna, but doses will be rationed for months.The candidate made by Novavax Inc. is the fifth to reach final-stage testing in the U.S. Some 30,000 volunteers are needed to prove if this vaccine a different kind than its Pfizer and Moderna competitors really works and is safe.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-12-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:08 IST
Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Novavax)

A huge study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate is getting underway Monday as states in the U.S. continue to roll out scarce supplies of the nations first shot options. The U.S. has authorized emergency use of two vaccines, one made by Pfizer and BioNTech and the other by Moderna, but doses will be rationed for months.

The candidate made by Novavax Inc. is the fifth to reach final-stage testing in the U.S. Some 30,000 volunteers are needed to prove if this vaccine – a different kind than its Pfizer and Moderna competitors – really works and is safe. "If you want to have enough vaccine to vaccinate all the people in the U.S. who youd like to vaccinate – up to 85 per cent or more of the population – youre going to need more than two companies," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, told The Associated Press.

The study, which is funded by the U.S. government, is open to all adults but will focus on high-risk older adults and volunteers from Black and Hispanic communities who have been hard-hit by the virus. Two-thirds of volunteers will receive the vaccine and the rest will get dummy shots. The Novavax candidate uses lab-grown harmless copies of the spike protein that coats the coronavirus to train the body to recognize if the real virus comes along. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines instead use a newer technology, injecting the genetic code for that protein.

In the U.S., Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca also have vaccine candidates in late-stage U.S. testing..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cases at Man City see game at Everton called off

A growing coronavirus outbreak at Manchester City led to the postponement of Mondays Premier League match at Everton and forced the team to close its training ground. Pep Guardiolas team had announced on Friday that striker Gabriel Jesus an...

Over 1,500 mobile towers targeted during farmers' stir in Punjab; CM Amarinder issues stern warning

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said that 1,561 mobile towers have been impacted in the state during the farmers stir against the agri laws and directed the police to take strict action against vandalisation and disruption o...

Man flees with 5 rented trucks, causes Rs 70 lakh loss to 2

A man was booked for allegedlyhiring five trucks from two persons and then reneging onpayments as well as fleeing with the vehicles, causing the duoloss of Rs 70 lakh, police in Vasai in Palghar said on MondayThe cheating took place between...

WRAPUP 2-EU's marathon COVID vaccination drive off to uneven start

The EUs campaign to vaccinate Europeans against COVID-19 has got off to an uneven start in what will be a marathon effort to administer shots to enough of the blocs 450 million people to defeat the viral pandemic. In one mishap, eight worke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020