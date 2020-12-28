Left Menu
COVID-19: Anil Vij stable, likely to be discharged from hospital in next few days

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, who has been undergoing treatment for COVID at a Gurugram hospital since December 15, is likely to be discharged in next few days as the doctors attending on him are satisfied with progress in his health.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 28-12-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:41 IST
Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, who has been undergoing treatment for COVID at a Gurugram hospital since December 15, is likely to be discharged in next few days as the doctors attending on him are satisfied with progress in his health. According to a statement by Dr AK Dubey, Medical Superintendent at Medanta - The Medicity where the minister has been admitted, Vij was kept in the COVID ICU on high flow nasal cannula and doctors were hopeful for his discharge in the next few days.

"The Health Minister's condition showed steady improvement and he was shifted to a Room in COVID Ward on December 23, 2020. His blood investigations and CT Chest also showed gradual improvement in response to the treatment. At present, his condition is stable and he is on minimal oxygen support," the statement said. It further added that the team of doctors monitoring his health are satisfied with his progress and are hopeful for his discharge in the next few days,

Vij, who had tested positive for coronavirus on December 5 after taking a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' was recently referred to Medanta Hospital Gurugram. The Haryana Minister was administered a trial dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' at a hospital in Ambala on November 20.

He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state. (ANI)

