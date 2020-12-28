Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey expects China COVID-19 vaccine in days, as doctors seek more data

"We expect to receive the first shipment of vaccines we bought from China before the new year," he said. Sinovac is seeking to consolidate data from global trials that include Indonesia, Chile, Turkey and Brazil.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-12-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 22:57 IST
Turkey expects China COVID-19 vaccine in days, as doctors seek more data
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey would receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines developed by China's Sinovac this week, remaining focused on its rollout even as doctors awaited a fuller picture of trial results. Turkey has agreed to buy 50 million doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac and had expected delivery by Dec. 11, but the shipment has faced delays.

Last week, Turkish researchers said the shot was 91.25% effective based on an interim analysis. However, while Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said last week "we are now certain the vaccine is effective and safe", the trial data, based on 29 infections, was seen as too limited for final approvals. Erdogan told a press conference Turkey had worked on eight different vaccines, and that one of these studies had started the final phase. "We expect to receive the first shipment of vaccines we bought from China before the new year," he said.

Sinovac is seeking to consolidate data from global trials that include Indonesia, Chile, Turkey and Brazil. Brazil has reported the vaccine's efficacy at between 50% and 90%, having delayed the release of data three times. Two Turkish doctors told Reuters at least a couple more weeks were likely needed for the Sinovac trial results to be decisive since the sample size needs to grow.

"Sinovac's CoronaVac tests are taking longer than those of Moderna and Pfizer" due to a lower placebo ratio, said Mustafa Cankurtaran, head of the geriatrics department at Ankara's Hacettepe School of Medicine. "This means it takes longer for COVID-19 cases to appear among the test population and takes longer to reach the statistically more significant 40-50 positive cases," he said.

It is likely that "one more month of trials is needed", Cankurtaran added. Vedat Bulut, secretary general of the Turkish Medical Association - which has criticised Ankara's pandemic-related transparency and containment measures this year - told Reuters he expected a clearer picture soon.

"At this point in time, we do not have enough data to say that this vaccine is effective and protective," he said. "When we have the results of Phase III trials, which are expected in two weeks after the (global) data ... are combined into one study, we will know whether this vaccine is effective and protective."

(Additional reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun in Istanbul; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Jan Harvey)

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 28

Flipkart's B2B businesses see significant growth amidst pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Violence closed 800 polling stations in Central African Republic

More than 14 of polling stations in the Central African Republic failed to operate during Sundays presidential and legislative election due to armed rebels who attacked voters and barred electoral staff, the electoral commission said on Mon...

Popular car designer Dilip Chhabria held in cheating case

The Criminal Intelligence Unit CIU of Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday arrested renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria in a cheating and forgery case, police said. The development was confirmed by Joint Commissioner of Police Crime Milind Bharam...

UPDATE 1-Israel speeds vaccines, locks down in hope of February exit from pandemic

Israel began what officials hope will be its last coronavirus lockdown on Sunday as they ramp up vaccinations to a pace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said may allow an emergence from the pandemic in February. If realised, that could hel...

Russia gives Kremlin critic Navalny an ultimatum: Return immediately or face jail

Russias prison service on Monday gave Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny a last minute ultimatum Fly back from Germany at once and report at a Moscow office early on Tuesday morning, or be jailed if you return after that deadline. Navalny, one o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020