COVID-19: UK returnee woman tests positive in Jabalpur

The womans swab samples have been sent to Delhi for further examination to check if she has been infected by a new strain recently detected in the UK, Jabalpur Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr R Kurariya said.Her family members have tested negative for COVID 19 and quarantined.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 28-12-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 23:58 IST
A 52-year-old woman, who returned to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh from the United Kingdom on December 12, has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Monday. The woman's swab samples have been sent to Delhi for further examination to check if she has been infected by a new strain recently detected in the UK, Jabalpur Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr R Kurariya said.

''Her family members have tested negative for COVID 19 and quarantined. The woman is asymptomatic. She is undergoing treatment in a separate ward of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital,'' Collector K Sharma said. PTI COR LAL MAS BNM RSY RSY

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

