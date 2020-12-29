Philippines gives green light to trials of Janssen's COVID-19 vaccine

Philippines gives green light to trials of Janssen's COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Updated: 29-12-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 11:38 IST
The Philippines has approved a clinical trial for the COVID-19 vaccine of Johnson & Johnson's unit Janssen, the head of its Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday.
The trials could begin in the next few weeks, FDA head Rolando Enrique Domingo told a media briefing. The FDA is still evaluating the late-stage trial applications of Sinovac and Clover, Domingo said.