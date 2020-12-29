Pondy adds 42 new cases of COVID-19, tally touches 38,070

Puducherry posted 42 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday taking the total number of those infected by the virus to 38,070, while two related deaths pushed the toll to 633. Two persons who succumbed to infection were from Puducherry region and were in the age group of 40 and 54 years.

Thirty four patients were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Tuesday, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said. Twenty eight patients out of the total 42 new cases were from Puducherry region followed by Karaikal (9), Yanam (2) and Mahe (3), the Director said.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 percent and 97.38 percent respectively. Of the total 4.78 lakh samples tested so far 4.36 lakh turned out to be negative.

The total active cases were 363. As many as 37,074 patients recovered and were discharged so far..