Goa records 112 new COVID-19 cases; 116 recoveries

With the addition of 112 new cases of coronavirus, the count of infections in Goa reached 50,884 on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said. The coastal state currently has 950 active cases, the official said.With 1,838 new tests, the number of samples tested in the state has gone up to 3,95,425, he added.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-12-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 18:45 IST
With the addition of 112 new cases of coronavirus, the count of infections in Goa reached 50,884 on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said. At least 116 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, while one died of the infection during the day, the official said.

This has taken the number of recoveries to 49,199 and the toll reached 735, he said. The coastal state currently has 950 active cases, the official said.

With 1,838 new tests, the number of samples tested in the state has gone up to 3,95,425, he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 50,884, new cases 112, death toll 735, discharged 49,199, active cases 950, samples tested till date 3,95,425.

