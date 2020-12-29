Besides official figure, 1,357 COVID patients having other ailments also died in Assam

Besides official figure, 1,357 COVID patients having other ailments also died in AssamPTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-12-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 19:20 IST
The Assam government on Tuesdaysaid that 1,357 COVID-19 patients who were also sufferingother ailments have died in the state till December 27,besides the death of 1,037 people due to coronavirus
Thus, the state has witnessed the death of 2,394people who have been infected by the virus since lockdown wasannounced in March, Health and Family Welfare Minister HimantaBiswa Sarma said in the assembly
Sarma had earlier on multiple occasions said thatseveral hundred more COVID-19 patients have died, but thegovernment's Death Audit Board has not included them in thetally of deaths caused by coronavirus as they had otherailments too.
