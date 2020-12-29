COVID-19 vaccine dry run in Assam

Left Menu
PTI | Nalbaritezpur | Updated: 29-12-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 19:33 IST
COVID-19 vaccine dry run programme was held for the second day on Tuesday in Nalbari and Sonitpur, two select districts of Assam, health officials said. Assam is one of the four states chosen by the Central government to conduct the two-day COVID-19 vaccine dry run.

In Nalbari district, 125 health workers were administered dummy Coronavirus vaccine in a mock drill held at five hospitals and health centres. The dry run for the vaccine was conducted at Nalbari Swahid Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital, Balitara Public Health Centre (PHC), Ghograpar block PHC, Urban health centre and the private Sarathi nursing home.

It was conducted in the presence of WHO officials who are extending support to persons affected by COVID-19 pandemic, District Immunization Officer Dr Hemanta Kumar Das said. In Nalbari district, names of 5,671 frontline health workers have already been identified and registered for the actual drive of vaccination to be commenced soon, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Purabi Konwar, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Umesh Phangshu and senior WHO official Dr Dhiren Gogoi also attended and monitored the dry run programme. In Sonitpur district, 25 frontline workers participated in the dry run of the vaccine at the Tezpur Urban Health Centre on Tuesday.

Sonitpur Deputy Commissioner Manavendra Pratap Singh monitored the exercise and the health workers explained to the beneficiaries that after taking the vaccine they need to maintain social distancing for one week and wearing mask is mandatory. Six thousand frontline beneficiaries have been registered so far for vaccination, the official said.

