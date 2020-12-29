Left Menu
Italy reports 659 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 11,212 new cases

Italy reported 659 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 445 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 11,212 from 8,585. It has also reported 2.067 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 stood at 23,662 on Tuesday, down by 270 from the day before.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-12-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 21:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 659 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 445 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 11,212 from 8,585. There were 128,740 swab tests carried out in the past day, the ministry said, up sharply from a previous 68,681.

Italy has seen an official total of 73,029 COVID-19 deaths since its outbreak came to light on Feb. 21, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth highest in the world. It has also reported 2.067 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 stood at 23,662 on Tuesday, down by 270 from the day before. There were 256 new admissions to intensive care units, compared with 167 on Monday. The current number of intensive care patients decreased by 16 to 2,549, reflecting those who died or were discharged after recovery.

When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating fast in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)

