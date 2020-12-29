Left Menu
Brazil extends zero import tax on products to fight coronavirus to June 30

In a statement on the Economy Ministry website, Camex said the zero import tax rate on a range of products covering medicines, supplies and testing equipment for virus detection and vaccines will be extended to June 30 next year from the previous cut-off of December 31 this year. That should increase the supply of medicines and supplies, reduce the cost of manufacturing products in Brazil to tackle the crisis and boost their availability throughout the national health system, Camex said.

Brazil extends zero import tax on products to fight coronavirus to June 30
Brazil's government has extended zero import taxes on 298 products considered essential in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic for six more months, the country's foreign trade authority Camex said on Tuesday. In a statement on the Economy Ministry website, Camex said the zero import tax rate on a range of products covering medicines, supplies and testing equipment for virus detection and vaccines will be extended to June 30 next year from the previous cut-off of December 31 this year.

That should increase the supply of medicines and supplies, reduce the cost of manufacturing products in Brazil to tackle the crisis and boost their availability throughout the national health system, Camex said. According to an Economy Ministry presentation earlier this month, the reduction in import tariffs to zero for medical and hospital products would reduce government revenues this year by 3.2 billion reais ($615 million).

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has downplayed the severity of COVID-19, said on Monday a vaccine would be available in the country within five days of being approved by federal health regulator Anvisa. Brazil has the world's second-highest death toll related to the virus and third-highest confirmed case count.

($1 = 5.20 reais)

