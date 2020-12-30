Left Menu
Development News Edition

626 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Tuesday reported 626 fresh COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, the state Health Department said. The states COVID-19 caseload has mounted to 3,06,784 and the death toll stands at 2,683.As many as 2,93,888 people have been discharged and 10,213 are undergoing treatment, it said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-12-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 00:09 IST
626 fresh COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan on Tuesday reported 626 fresh COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, the state Health Department said. The state's COVID-19 caseload has mounted to 3,06,784 and the death toll stands at 2,683.

As many as 2,93,888 people have been discharged and 10,213 are undergoing treatment, it said. In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 499, followed by 287 in Jodhpur, 219 in Ajmer, 165 each in Bikaner and Kota, 120 in Bharatpur, 110 in Udaipur and 109 in Pali. On Tuesday, 108 of the fresh cases were reported in Jaipur, 59 in Kota, 52 in Jodhpur, 46 in Udaipur and 45 in Nagaur.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

UPDATE 1-Indonesia secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, AstraZeneca

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU to buy extra 100 mln doses of Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine

The European Union will buy an extra 100 million doses of Pfizer and BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total from the two firms to 300 million doses, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.We decided to ta...

Hry Staff Selection Commission to issue fresh advt for recruitment of constables

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission HSSC will issue a fresh advertisement for the recruitment of police constables after it withdrew the previous one, with the government claiming that the move is aimed at giving an opportunity to the ca...

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Germany could offer shots against the coronavirus to all who want them by the summer if a third vaccine from either Johnson Johnson, AstraZeneca or CureVac wins EU approval, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday. Spahn was grilled dur...

U.S.'s COVID test requirement for UK travelers should extend to other nations -U.S. official

A senior U.S. public health official on Tuesday said the coronavirus testing the United States is requiring for travelers from Britain should probably be extended to other countries as well. I think that probably should be extended to other...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020