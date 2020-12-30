Left Menu
France's new COVID-19 cases spike amidst fears of another lockdown

The seven-day moving average of new infections, which averages out weekly data reporting irregularities, stands at 11,871, more than twice as high as the government's target of less than 5,000. The COVID-19 death toll was up by 969, at 64,078, versus a seven day moving average of 339.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-12-2020 00:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The French health ministry reported 11,395 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Tuesday, jumping above the 10,000 threshold for the first time in four days amidst fears of a third lockdown in the country. France, which launched its gradual vaccination campaign Sunday, also saw the number of persons hospitalised for the disease rise for the fourth day running, a sequence unseen since Nov. 13.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

