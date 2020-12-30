U.S. CDC reports 334,029 total deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported 334,029 deaths from the new coronavirus, an increase of 1,783 from its previous count. The agency said the number of cases had risen by 176,974 to 19,232,843.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Dec. 28 versus its previous report a day earlier. (http://bit.ly/33mTSJz) The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.