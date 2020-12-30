Left Menu
Development News Edition

China meat association calls for exporters to disinfect shipments to prevent COVID-19

Chinese meat importers and processors have called on exporters in countries with COVID-19 outbreaks to step up checks on shipments before they are sent to the world's biggest market, China's top industry group said. "China has been importing a large quantity of meats this year, and has detected virus on the packaging of cold chain products many times, even as lots of disinfection has been done domestically," Gao Guan, spokesman for the China Meat Association, said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 05:07 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 05:07 IST
China meat association calls for exporters to disinfect shipments to prevent COVID-19

Chinese meat importers and processors have called on exporters in countries with COVID-19 outbreaks to step up checks on shipments before they are sent to the world's biggest market, China's top industry group said.

"China has been importing a large quantity of meats this year, and has detected virus on the packaging of cold chain products many times, even as lots of disinfection has been done domestically," Gao Guan, spokesman for the China Meat Association, said on Tuesday. It would be better to handle virus control at the point of origins and carry out disinfection at production plants as the cost would be lower and efficiency higher, Gao said.

China has ramped up disinfection and virus testing on frozen food after it found coronavirus on imported products and packaging. The measures have pushed up costs, disrupted trade, and irritated major exporters.

The semi-official industry body suggested exporters in COVID-19 hit countries should disinfect the outer packaging of products and the inner side of containers before sealing export products, the association said in a weekend statement. The initiative was proposed to "ensure the safety of imported cold-chain food and boost consumers' confidence in imported cold-chain products," it said.

The proposal came after some exporters, including JBS in Brazil, started to take measures including extensive disinfection of products and storage sites, Gao said. A source linked to meat exporters in Brazil said the disinfection process started in March, by fumigation. Recently, Brazil received an alert from the Chinese to intensify disinfection, the source said.

JBS said in a statement it implemented new protocols in July including disinfecting storage areas and the inside of containers used for shipping before and after loading. The World Health Organization has said people should not fear food or food packaging during the pandemic. Chinese officials say there is still a risk of transmission.

Denmark and Spain are among the leading exporters of pork to China with shipments from Germany currently banned following an outbreak of African Swine Fever in September. "The Danish authorities maintain the dialogue with China about what opportunities there are for exporting to China," Jens Hansen, spokesman for pork exporter Danish Crown, said.

"We are absolutely certain that the authorities are also talking to China about this issue. If it is a desire from the Chinese side to have shipments disinfected, then we will find a way to get that done." Reported cases have shown that contact with packaging contaminated with coronavirus could lead to human infection, the Chinese association said.

"The virus is new. We are still accumulating experience when fighting against it," Gao said. "We should get together and discuss how to use the most scientific, efficient and low-cost way to secure public health, and trade at the same time," Gao added.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian air defenses thwart an 'Israeli aggression' in Damascus - SANA

Syrian air defenses thwarted an Israeli aggression in Damascus atmosphere, Syrias state news agency SANA reported early on Wednesday citing its reporter.State TV also said Syrian air defenses thwarted an Israeli attack with missiles in Dama...

China reports 24 new COVID cases vs 27 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 29, down from 27 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said in its daily online bulletin that 17 of the new cases ...

Panama signs agreements with four COVID-19 vaccine makers

Panama has signed agreements with four producers of COVID-19 vaccines to acquire a total of 5.5 million doses, enough for 80 of the population, senior health ministry official Nadja Porcell said on Tuesday.Vaccines from drugmaker Pfizer are...

New coronavirus variant does not cause illness more severe than others -Public Health England study

A new variant of the novel coronavirus does not appear to cause more severe illness than other variants, according to a matched study httpsbit.ly2X7cLgp by Public Health England. Scientists say the new variant can spread more rapidly. It wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020