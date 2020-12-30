Indonesia says agreements signed for 100 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine

Indonesia has signed an agreement with two drugmakers AstraZeneca and Novavax , for 100 million doses of vaccines, the country's foreign minister said on Wednesday. "We've secured supplies of vaccines, from AstraZeneca and Novavax, each 50 million doses," said Retno Marsudi.

Speaking alongside the foreign minister, Indonesia's new health minister, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, said the two vaccines would give the Southeast Asian nation more options. "Now we can think about phase two, how to distribute the vaccines," he said.