Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo governor warns of possible 'explosion' in COVID-19 cases

Tokyo's coronavirus outbreak is severe and could explode in the coming days just as Japan begins its New Year's holiday period, in which millions of people usually move around the country, the city's governor said on Wednesday. The capital recorded 944 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, just under the record 949 recorded on Saturday, and medical experts warned that unless the outbreak is checked the city could soon see over 1,000 new patients a day.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 12:20 IST
Tokyo governor warns of possible 'explosion' in COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo's coronavirus outbreak is severe and could explode in the coming days just as Japan begins its New Year's holiday period, in which millions of people usually move around the country, the city's governor said on Wednesday.

The capital recorded 944 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, just under the record 949 recorded on Saturday, and medical experts warned that unless the outbreak is checked the city could soon see over 1,000 new patients a day. "Please emphasise life over fun," Governor Yuriko Koike told a news conference, calling on people to stay at home as much as possible over the holiday.

Tokyo was at a critical juncture, with cold winter weather forecast and highly contagious variant strains of the coronavirus from Britain and South Africa already detected in Japan, Koike said. "The situation is extremely severe, we are facing up to a huge wave of virus cases we have not seen before," she added.

"The number of cases could explode at any time. Any one of us could become infected at any time ... If we do not stamp this out now, we will be facing a much worse situation." The Japanese government on Monday started banning the entry of non-resident foreign nationals following the discovery of the UK variant in Japan, and has been calling on citizens to refrain from the parties, family gatherings and travel that are usual at this time of year.

About 3,400 people had died in Japan from the coronavirus in total as of late Tuesday, out of some 227,390 cases, NHK public television said.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Southpaw slayer' Ashwin surpasses Muralitharan to add feather to illustrious cap

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has added another feather to his cap as he surpassed Sri Lanka spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan to become the bowler to dismiss most left-handers in the longest format of the game. Ashwin achieved the feat ...

UK house prices rise by most in six years - Nationwide

British house prices rose faster than expected in December to record their biggest annual increase in six years, as tax incentives and COVID-driven appetite for larger homes continued to boost demand, mortgage lender Nationwide said.House p...

Tokyo governor warns of possible 'explosion' in COVID-19 cases

Tokyos coronavirus outbreak is severe and could explode in the coming days just as Japan begins its New Years holiday period, in which millions of people usually move around the country, the citys governor said on Wednesday.The capital reco...

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Japan's Ibaraki prefecture near Tokyo

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake on Wednesday hit Japans Ibaraki prefecture not far from Tokyo, the countrys meteorological agency said. The epicenter of the earthquake was located in northern Ibaraki at a depth of 60 kilometers 37 miles.The int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020