Czech Republic reports record 16,329 daily COVID-19 cases -ministry

Czech Republic reports record 16,329 daily COVID-19 cases -ministryReuters | Prague | Updated: 30-12-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 12:48 IST
The Czech Republic reported a record high 16,329 daily cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
The central European country of 10.7 million has been one of the worst hit, with its total number of detected cases reaching 701,622 with 11,429 deaths.
