AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine approval is a 'triumph for British science' - Johnson

AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine approval is a 'triumph for British science' - JohnsonReuters | London | Updated: 30-12-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 13:27 IST
The approval of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca on Wednesday was a "triumph for British science", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
"It is truly fantastic news - and a triumph for British science - that the @UniofOxford/@AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for use," Johnson tweeted.
