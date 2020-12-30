Left Menu
AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine approval is a 'triumph for British science' - Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-12-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 13:27 IST
The approval of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca on Wednesday was a "triumph for British science", Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

"It is truly fantastic news - and a triumph for British science - that the @UniofOxford/@AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for use," Johnson tweeted.

