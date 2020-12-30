German health minister: No back to normal for now

German health minister: No back to normal for nowReuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 15:53 IST
The still high COVID-19 infection numbers do not allow a back to normal for now, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday.
Following Wednesday's approval of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca in Britain, Spahn said he expects a "thorough and rapid processing of a corresponding European Union application by the European authorities."
- READ MORE ON:
- Spahn
- Jens Spahn
- European
- German