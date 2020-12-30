Left Menu
Rajasthan records 6 COVID-19 deaths, 770 fresh cases in a day

In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 500, followed by 288 in Jodhpur, 219 in Ajmer, 166 in Bikaner, 165 in Kota, 120 in Bharatpur, 110 in Udaipur and 109 in PaliOf the fresh cases, 136 were from Jaipur, 101 from Jodhpur, 53 from Kota, 44 from Bhilwara and 39 from Udaipur.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:17 IST
Six more COVID-19 fatalities in a day took the death toll in Rajasthan to 2,689, while 770 fresh cases during the same period pushed the infection tally in the state to cases 3,07,554, according to a health department bulletin. As many as 2,95,030 patients have been discharged do far following treatment, it showed. In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 500, followed by 288 in Jodhpur, 219 in Ajmer, 166 in Bikaner, 165 in Kota, 120 in Bharatpur, 110 in Udaipur and 109 in Pali

Of the fresh cases, 136 were from Jaipur, 101 from Jodhpur, 53 from Kota, 44 from Bhilwara and 39 from Udaipur.

