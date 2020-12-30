Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab lifts night curfew from Jan 1

Disclosing this here, an official spokesperson said restrictions regarding the night curfew in all cities and towns will remain until December 31.These restrictions will no longer be applicable from January 1 due to recent downtrend in COVID-19 cases, he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:30 IST
Punjab lifts night curfew from Jan 1
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to lift the night curfew from January 1 and advised people to follow coronavirus guidelines. Disclosing this here, an official spokesperson said restrictions regarding the night curfew in all cities and towns will remain until December 31.

These restrictions will no longer be applicable from January 1 due to recent downtrend in COVID-19 cases, he said. The night curfew was reimposed in Punjab from December 1. The government had also restricted the number of people at indoor and outdoor gatherings up to 100 and 250, respectively.

Now, it has been decided to further relax the restrictions to 200 and 500 people at all indoor and outdoor social gatherings, respectively. He said the district authorities will ensure strict implementation of all directives of the Centre regarding coronavirus.

He said penalties will be imposed for the violation of the COVID-19 appropriate behavior. So far, the state has reported 1,66,239 coronavirus cases, including 5,331 deaths.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Faridabad: UK-returned woman tests positive for coronavirus

A woman who recently returned to Haryanas Faridabad from the United Kingdom has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajesh Shyokand said her sample has been sent to a genome labora...

Power demand touches all-time high of 182.89 GW

All-India power demand on Wednesday morning touched a record high of 182.89 gigawatts GW, said Power Secretary S N Sahai. Today, the all-India demand for power touched 1,82,888 MW megawatts, which is an all-time high observed at 0948 hrs on...

Italy reports 575 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 16,202 new cases

Italy reported 575 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 659 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 16,202 from 11,212. There were 169,045 swab tests carried out in the past day, ...

PM to lay foundation stone of LHPs at six sites on Jan 1 via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India GHTC-India at six sites across six states on January 1 via video conferencing. His office said on Friday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020