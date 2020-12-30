Nepal reports 511 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal reported 511 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the country's virus caseload to 260,059, according to official data. The Ministry of Health and Population said in the last 24 hours seven coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

In the same period, 600 people have been discharged from health facilities and hospitals, the ministry said. Now, the total number of recovered cases in Nepal stands at 251,912. Presently, there are 6,300 active coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 1,847.