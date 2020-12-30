Left Menu
COVID-19: 9 more deaths, 368 new cases in Punjab

Nine more COVID-19 deaths in Punjab on Wednesday pushed the toll to 5,331, while 368 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,66,239 in the state, according to a medical bulletin. A total of 324 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,57,043, it said.Sixteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 73 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nine more COVID-19 deaths in Punjab on Wednesday pushed the toll to 5,331, while 368 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,66,239 in the state, according to a medical bulletin. There are 3,865 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, it said.

Mohali reported 94 cases, Jalandhar 47 cases, Patiala and Amritsar 35 cases each, among fresh cases witnessed in the state, the bulletin said. A total of 324 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,57,043, it said.

Sixteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 73 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 38,78,599 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD ANB ANB

