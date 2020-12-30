COVID: 67 new cases in Chandigarh COVID-19: 67 new cases in Chandigarh

Left Menu
Chandigarh on Wednesday reported 67 new coronavirus cases that took the infection count to 19,682 in the Union Territory, according to a medical bulletin. No death was reported on Wednesday. The death toll stands at 316, as per the bulletin.There are 399 active cases as of now in Chandigarh, it said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Chandigarh on Wednesday reported 67 new coronavirus cases that took the infection count to 19,682 in the Union Territory, according to a medical bulletin. No death was reported on Wednesday. The death toll stands at 316, as per the bulletin.

There are 399 active cases as of now in Chandigarh, it said. A total of 30 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 18,967, as per the bulletin.

A total of 1,80,014 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,59,429 tested negative while reports of 115 samples were awaited, it said. PTI CHS VSD ANB ANB.

