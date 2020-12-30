Left Menu
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 254 - ministry

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rose by 254 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 20,642.

The number of new cases stood at 15,692 in the same period, bringing total cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,194,272. The figures reported on Tuesday were 253 deaths and 15,805 additional infections.

Ankara has imposed full weekend lockdowns and weekday curfews to curb infections. Turks will also be on lockdown from 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 5 a.m. on Jan. 4 as part of the measures.

Also Read: Grieving alone: Some Turks want lockdown to halt new virus wave

