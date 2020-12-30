Argentine regulator approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine - Astrazeneca

Argentina's regulator on Wednesday approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use in the country, AstraZeneca said in a statement.

AstraZeneca said the approval by the National Administrator for Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT) approval made Argentina "one of the first countries in the world to authorise" the drug, after the UK regulator gave the green light for its widespread roll-out earlier on Wednesday.