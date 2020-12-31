Pfizer and Brazil regulator in talks to speed up emergency vaccine approval

Pfizer Inc said in a statement on Wednesday that it had discussed in a meeting with Brazilian health regulator Anvisa how to speed up the process of applying for emergency use approval for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer said that, based on ongoing talks with the government and a planned meeting with Anvisa, it would consider whether to submit its vaccine for emergency use. The company said it continues to regularly submit trial data to Anvisa as part of the process of seeking full authorization for the vaccine.

