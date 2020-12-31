PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 31

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Boris Johnson hails "new chapter" in EU relations as Brexit deal approved https://on.ft.com/3o5SMum Secondary school reopening delayed in England as COVID-19 levels soar https://on.ft.com/2L3lT2G

Retail bosses among business leaders given New Year honours https://on.ft.com/2LbZHTV Overview

Boris Johnson proclaimed "a new chapter in our national story" as MPs overwhelming approved a post-Brexit trade deal, drawing a line under Britain's tumultuous 47-year membership of the EU. UK government has postponed the reopening of secondary schools in England because of a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Dave Lewis, the former chief executive of Tesco Plc, and Melanie Smith, chief executive of supermarket chain Ocado Retail, are among leading business figures recognised in a New Year honours list dominated by the national effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)