COVID-19: India records 21,822 new cases

There are 2,57,656 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.51 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 10:30 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 caseload increased to 1,02,66,674 with 21,822 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98.60 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll increased to 1,48,738 with 299 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98,60,280 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.04 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the tenth consecutive day. There are 2,57,656 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.51 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 17,20,49,274 samples have been tested up to December 30 with 11,27,244 samples being tested on Wednesday..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

