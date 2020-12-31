Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan scales back New Year events, tells people to watch at home

Major Taiwanese cities have scaled back New Year's Eve events and are telling people to watch fireworks and other festivities from home, after the island's first case of the highly infectious coronavirus variant originally discovered in Britain. Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control thanks to early and effective prevention measures, including quarantines for every arrival from abroad, with 800 confirmed cases, including seven deaths, almost all imported.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:10 IST
Taiwan scales back New Year events, tells people to watch at home

Major Taiwanese cities have scaled back New Year's Eve events and are telling people to watch fireworks and other festivities from home, after the island's first case of the highly infectious coronavirus variant originally discovered in Britain.

Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control thanks to early and effective prevention measures, including quarantines for every arrival from abroad, with 800 confirmed cases, including seven deaths, almost all imported. But the government has been unnerved by its first domestic transmission since April, confirmed this month, and first case of the British variant, announced on Wednesday. Both people are in isolation in hospital.

The cities of Kaohsiung, Tainan, Taichung, Taoyuan, Chiayi and Keelung all said late on Wednesday they would cancel public attendance at events like fireworks displays, and have asked people to watch at home online and on television. However, the Taipei city government said on Thursday people could still watch events live, the highlight of which is fireworks set off from the outside of Taipei 101, once briefly the world's tallest building.

But it has capped attendance at the main viewing spot next to the city government at 40,000, half of the 80,000 it had originally planned, with attendees having to register their personal details and wear masks. Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je defended the move not to cancel the activities, saying that Taiwan had no community transmission and all correct precautions were being taken.

"Don't be defeated by irrational fear," he told reporters. The traditional New Year's Day flag raising ceremony at the presidential office would also be restricted to officials and invited guests owing "to the latest pandemic situation", it said.

Unusually low temperatures across subtropical Taiwan would probably have kept most people inside in any case, with snow reported on high mountain passes. Lows of 6 degrees Celsius (42.8 Fahrenheit) have been forecast for Taipei on New Year's Eve.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo's daily coronavirus infections top 1,000 for first time-Kyodo

New coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit more than 1,000 cases for the first time on Thursday, Kyodo news agency reported, citing the citys governor Yuriko Koike, raising worries about a possible explosion in COVID-19 cases....

Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of the three contentious central farm laws.PTI LGK SS PTI PTI

Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of the three contentious central farm laws.PTI LGK SS PTI PTI...

Heavy snow expected in Texas; storm could spawn tornadoes

A winter storm moving across southwestern Texas on Wednesday could dump more than a foot 0.30 meters of snow before moving eastward and possibly spawning tornadoes in parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi on New Years Eve, according to ...

Three killed in Ker road mishap

At least three people were killed and three injured, one seriously, as a truck hit several vehicles on a highway in this district on Thursday, police said. The truck driver allegedly lost control and rammed into other vehicles including car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020