Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea moves coronavirus patients out of nursing homes as deaths mount

Authorities have transferred all confirmed cases out of eight of the 10 nursing homes that have reported cases, health official Yoon Tae-ho told a briefing. A total of 40 confirmed coronavirus patients were still at the two remaining facilities, he said.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 16:16 IST
South Korea moves coronavirus patients out of nursing homes as deaths mount
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dozens of elderly South Korean coronavirus patients were transferred from nursing homes to hospitals this week after criticism that government policy had led to a spike in deaths among the vulnerable residents. South Korea's total tally of infections passed 60,000 on Thursday, as 967 additional cases were reported.

At least 486 of South Korea's 900 reported deaths were people over the age of 80. Only 40 deaths have been reported among people younger than 60. At least 316 residents of nursing hospitals or nursing homes have died, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Thursday. When the KDCA reported a record 40 deaths in one day on Tuesday, 70% of them were residents of nursing homes or nursing hospitals.

"Since most of the hospitalised in the nursing homes are elderly and with underlying conditions, they are at a high risk of death when infected with COVID-19," Choi Dae-zip, president of the Korean Medical Association, told a news conference. "They should be given priority to hospital beds and receive proper treatment."

Meanwhile, some 792 people had been infected at a Seoul prison since November 27, the Ministry of Justice said earlier on Thursday, leading the ministry to minimise inmate contact and limit access to lawyers amid criticisms that it had inadequately dealt with the infection. Kim Dong-hyun, president of the Korean Society of Epidemiology, said the government was repeating mistakes it had made during waves of infections earlier in the year, similar to mistaken steps in the United States and Europe.

"Even if they separate the infected patients to other floors and rooms, transmission is inevitable," he said. At a nursing hospital in the Guro district of Seoul, at least 102 residents and 69 medical staff have been infected, while seven residents have died of the coronavirus since the first case was reported at the facility on Dec. 15.

Another 22 cases were linked to the cluster there. By Thursday, all but one coronavirus patient at the nursing hospital had been transferred to regular hospitals, while 246 residents who were not infected were moved to other facilities, according to health officials.

Early in the day, a Reuters witness saw half a dozen ambulances outside the Guro facility, with medical staff using stretchers to remove residents. Authorities have transferred all confirmed cases out of eight of the 10 nursing homes that have reported cases, health official Yoon Tae-ho told a briefing.

A total of 40 confirmed coronavirus patients were still at the two remaining facilities, he said. Yoon had previously said the government decided to treat patients at the nursing homes because it was easier to care for them by sending medical staff to the facilities.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire at godown in Ulhasnagar

A godown was gutted in fire in Ulhasnagar in the district on Thursday, a civic official said. No one was injured in the fire that broke out around 12.30 pm, he said.Raw material used in the manufacture of plastic bags was stored in the godo...

Digest yearender for domestic stories for month of November, 2020

Nov 1 SamastipurChapraMotihariBagaha Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday blazed through the electoral battleground in Bihar mocking RJDs Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as double yuvraj two crown princes who stood for jun...

FOREX-BONDS-Dollar in the dumps as 2020 ends, another bumper bond year

The dollar was set to end 2020 around 2-12 year lows on Thursday, allowing currencies from the euro to Chinese yuan to strengthen, while holiday-thinned euro zone bond yields were mostly steady after dropping 30-100 basis points over the ye...

EPFO begins crediting 8.5% interest for 2019-20, to reflect in EPF accounts from Jan 1

Retirement fund body EPFO on Thursday started crediting 8.5 per cent rate of interest on employees provident fund EPF for 2019-20 for its over six crore members, a senior official said. A large number of members of the Employees Provident F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020